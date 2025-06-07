GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 50,026 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 1,804.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,026 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Artivion worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 18,020 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $425,452.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,514.24. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 15,100 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $356,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,248.58. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,942 shares of company stock worth $1,704,794 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Artivion Trading Down 0.5%

AORT opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,449.10 and a beta of 1.62. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.81 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

