GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 73,242 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 20,926.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $252.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.82 and its 200-day moving average is $234.22. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

