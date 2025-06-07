GAMMA Investing LLC Has $12.70 Million Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 37,116.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UI shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Ubiquiti Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE UI opened at $408.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.06 and a 52 week high of $469.98.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

See Also

