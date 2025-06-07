GAMMA Investing LLC Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 8,255.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,385 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $10,542,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRBR

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $100,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,059.98. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.