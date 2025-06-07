GAMMA Investing LLC Has $12.87 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 11,675.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,143 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $5,973,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,814,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 648,983 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of WAL opened at $74.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

