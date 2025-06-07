GAMMA Investing LLC Has $12.95 Million Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 10,307.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,672 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $113.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $136.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $896,540. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

