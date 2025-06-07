GAMMA Investing LLC Has $14.19 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 10,402.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,877 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,993,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,404,025,000 after buying an additional 247,318 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,683,000 after buying an additional 76,840 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,378,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,046,000 after buying an additional 1,785,687 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,061,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,690,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,916,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALSN opened at $103.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

