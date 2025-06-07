GAMMA Investing LLC Has $14.71 Million Stock Position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) by 13,801.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,797 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $14,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get adidas alerts:

Separately, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter worth about $2,437,000.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of ADDYY opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. adidas AG has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $137.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.77.

adidas Increases Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. adidas had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that adidas AG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from adidas’s previous dividend of $0.24. adidas’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADDYY. Bank of America upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded adidas to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on adidas in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on adidas

adidas Profile

(Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADDYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.