GAMMA Investing LLC Has $15.28 Million Holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 10,259.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 184,046 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $15,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 113,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 55,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 19.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $109.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAESY. Berenberg Bank cut BAE Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

