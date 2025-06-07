GAMMA Investing LLC Has $15.51 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 17,721.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,212 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.22% of Repligen worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 235,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Repligen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In related news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN stock opened at $128.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.57, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $102.97 and a 12-month high of $182.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.38.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.