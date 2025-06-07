GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 31,373.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80,315 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Enpro by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enpro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enpro by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enpro by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Enpro by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $192.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $214.58.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.33. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enpro in a research note on Tuesday.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

