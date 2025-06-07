GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6,323.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,675 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vertiv by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vertiv by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vertiv by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 45,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

VRT opened at $115.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

