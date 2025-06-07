GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 1,751.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,145 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 231,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 140,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 343,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,029,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,204,000 after buying an additional 49,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVA. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

