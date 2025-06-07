GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 7,320.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,189 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Toro by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Toro by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Toro by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Toro by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTC. Raymond James cut their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.41. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

