GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 13,242.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,814 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $169.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Brett Jenkins sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $92,679.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,152.81. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $74,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,484.53. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile



Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

