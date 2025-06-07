GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4,898.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,585 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.08% of The Carlyle Group worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 256,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ CG opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CG. Cowen raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.