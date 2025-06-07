GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 126,031 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 37,287.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.07% of Okta worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Okta by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,583,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,414,000 after acquiring an additional 938,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $234,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,385,000 after purchasing an additional 135,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2,135.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.