GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 156,514 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 9,261.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,204 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,514 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 34,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Performance Food Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,642 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 594,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $50,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PFGC opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,195,654.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,269.60. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $735,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,897.84. The trade was a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,972 shares of company stock worth $5,964,073. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFGC

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.