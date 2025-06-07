GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 174,830 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 9,833.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,830 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.24% of Jackson Financial worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JXN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,036,000 after purchasing an additional 487,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,767,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,082,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,337 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 2.0%

JXN stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.47. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $115.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 310.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,726.96. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

