GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 210,332 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10,932.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,332 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $100.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

