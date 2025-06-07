GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 246,997 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6,328.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 246,997 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 205.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 177,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 84,036 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,799,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,780,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Shares of SNV opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

