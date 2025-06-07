GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 38,771 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 33,137.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,771 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Enstar Group worth $12,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 258,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,177,000 after acquiring an additional 164,649 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 249,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,516,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $135,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $335.00 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $291.90 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.98.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

