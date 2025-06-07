GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 9,644.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 150,550 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SkyWest by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SkyWest by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of SKYW opened at $103.26 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $1,715,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,333,010.22. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063,404.32. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,520. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

