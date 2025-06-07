Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,270,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,804,000 after purchasing an additional 39,749 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 676,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 87,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 159,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 43,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genie Energy

In related news, Director Allan Sass sold 2,920 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $51,742.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at $685,586.80. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GNE opened at $22.92 on Friday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $615.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.70 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $136.81 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

