Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock Holdings Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 23,113 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 252,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,379,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,798,990. This trade represents a 11.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $10.18 on Friday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $279.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.0253 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

