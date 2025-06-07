Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNOM opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

