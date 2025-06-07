Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.93 ($2.62) and traded as high as GBX 232 ($3.14). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 230.57 ($3.12), with a volume of 634,510 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday, March 17th.
We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Delivery Excellence, Lasting Partnerships and Sustainable Choices – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed.
We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK.
