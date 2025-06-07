Growth Stocks To Follow Now – June 5th

Get alerts:

Blueprint Medicines, Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, Blackstone, and Welltower are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose revenues and earnings are expected to grow at an above-average rate relative to the overall market. These firms typically reinvest their profits back into the business rather than paying out dividends, and they often trade at higher price-to-earnings multiples as investors pay a premium for their future growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,346. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.51 and a beta of 0.83. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $128.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,850,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $325.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $983.19. 163,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,682. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $923.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $974.25. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $752.29 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.08. 1,156,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,530. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of WELL traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.33. 1,029,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,559. Welltower has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 98.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

