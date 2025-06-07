GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 6,034.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 870.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.