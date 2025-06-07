HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 1.9%

HONE stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $489.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $41.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

