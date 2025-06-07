Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2,561.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,355 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.32. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $39.93.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

