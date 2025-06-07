HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Barrington Research

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $111.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,842.85. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $8,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,642,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

