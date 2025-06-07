High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in High Tide were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HITI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 493,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in High Tide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in High Tide by 755.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 212,197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in High Tide by 1,026.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 4.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of High Tide stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. High Tide Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $192.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 0.52.

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $100.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

