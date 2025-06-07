Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $859,324.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 805,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,755,039.74. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $4,353,755.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,796.90. This trade represents a 42.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,367 shares of company stock worth $25,227,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,722 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,724,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

