Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stock Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476,498 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,322,000 after buying an additional 120,691 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,160,000 after buying an additional 324,664 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 69,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 103,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $204,359.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,227.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at $118,062.45. The trade was a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 2.1%

HOMB stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

