ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ICON Public alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ICON Public by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 534.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $262.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen lowered ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $192.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.08.

ICON Public Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day moving average of $179.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $125.10 and a twelve month high of $347.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Profile

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.