Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $3,028,687.50 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.59, for a total value of $3,028,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 755,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,152,327.28. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $468.41 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $491.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.02. The company has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 918.47, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.43.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
