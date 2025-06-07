IronOak Wealth LLC. Takes $3.43 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,526 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.8% of IronOak Wealth LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

