iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of IBB opened at $126.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1212 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

