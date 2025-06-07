Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 10,278.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,973 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.27% of Itron worth $12,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Itron alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Itron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Itron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Up 0.9%

ITRI stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.11 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Itron

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 3,783 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $441,589.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,301.45. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $559,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $103,482.40. The trade was a 84.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,888 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.