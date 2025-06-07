Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,340 IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 46,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 88,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.46. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
