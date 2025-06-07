Jane Street Group LLC Buys 9,837 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 78,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

