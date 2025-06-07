Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 727,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LFT opened at $2.57 on Friday. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of $134.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 million. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Lument Finance Trust Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

