Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,856 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

OIA stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.0291 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

