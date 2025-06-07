Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,337 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 808.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SWI opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

