Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,734,000 after buying an additional 275,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after buying an additional 226,786 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,140,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after buying an additional 233,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,077,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,955,000 after buying an additional 764,539 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

