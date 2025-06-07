Jane Street Group LLC Has $184,000 Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,512,372 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 816.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of LADR stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 112.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

