Jane Street Group LLC Invests $158,000 in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,766,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $16.22 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $141.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

