Jane Street Group LLC Invests $190,000 in Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 77,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVNI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nvni Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nvni Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Nvni Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Nvni Group Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of NVNI opened at $0.33 on Friday. Nvni Group Limited has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.
Nvni Group Company Profile
Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.
