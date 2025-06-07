Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,324 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 42,093 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,462,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

EFC opened at $12.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a current ratio of 37.04. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 106.40%. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

